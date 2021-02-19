Kirstenbosch to implement dual pricing for SA residents and non-residents
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has announced it would implement dual pricing for South African and non-South African residents residents visiting the garden from April 1.
Non-South African adults will pay R200 for an entry ticket.
South African residents will now enjoy a discounted rate that is only marginally more expensive that the current rate - adults will pay R80 and students R45.
All learners between 6 and 17 will pay R25 and children under 6 will continue having free access to the garden.
South African residents over 18 years are advised to show their ID, a certified paper copy of their ID, an electronic copy of their ID or their driver's licence.
Students from South African tertiary institutions need to show their student card to qualify for the student rate.
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden entry fees from April 1 are as follows:
- Non-South African residents of 18 years and older: R200
- South African residents of 18 years and older with ID: R80
- Students from a South African institute with student card: R45
- Learners (6 – 17 years): R25
- Children under 6: free
- Botanical Society members with membership card: free
- South African residents over the age of 60, with ID: free on Tuesdays except public holidays
Kirstenbosch Garden is one of ten National Botanical Gardens covering five of South Africa's six different biomes and administered by the South African National Biodiversity Institute.
Visit https://www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenbosch/ for more info