Kirstenbosch to implement dual pricing for SA residents and non-residents

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden has announced it would implement dual pricing for South African and non-South African residents residents visiting the garden from April 1.

Non-South African adults will pay R200 for an entry ticket.

South African residents will now enjoy a discounted rate that is only marginally more expensive that the current rate - adults will pay R80 and students R45.

All learners between 6 and 17 will pay R25 and children under 6 will continue having free access to the garden.

South African residents over 18 years are advised to show their ID, a certified paper copy of their ID, an electronic copy of their ID or their driver's licence.