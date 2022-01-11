Knysna, the perfect spot for family vacations in 2022

Local film-maker Ryan Jonathan and his family earlier this year went on a little getaway to Knysna which is situated along the Garden Route. The entire family from his two little girls, his wife and himself had a blast of a time on their vacation and made memories to last a lifetime.

Jonathan shared with IOL Travel why he believes people should visit Knysna this 2022. Why more people need go Go here? More people need to visit Knysna. Even though it's 5 hours away from Cape Town, it is a picturesque little sea-side town with great access to nearby, well-priced activities.

Enjoying the seafood while looking out over the lagoon is just magical. Knysna is a great “base-camp” to use when travelling to other nearby regions such as Plettenberg Bay, Tsitsikamma or Sedgefield. If you’ve been to Thailand before, you'll appreciate Knysna's similar landscape and weather. Warm and humid with the occasional drizzle and thunderstorm, it’s not exactly the same - But it’s close.

What are the must-see sttractions? Definitely spend a full day at the Coney Glen Beach! Beautiful orange-brown sand with blue Indian Ocean warm water, surrounded by stunning mountains and cliffs. It really makes for the perfect Instagram holiday pictures!

We enjoyed the beach on the second week of January, just as everyone was returning to work – and we were fortunate to have the beach to ourselves for a few hours. If waves are not your vibe, definitely go to Leisure Isle and swim in the lagoon. Float in shallow clear water as you watch yachts and power boats on the horizon. If you've got kids or you're still a kid on the inside like me – make sure you spend a full day at Adventure Island, a water park only 15 min drive outside of Knysna.

Adventure Island. Picture: Supplied It has a big variety of water slides for adults and kids with shops that sell food and snacks, so you only need to bring yourself and your swimwear. Get there at least one hour before it opens to avoid queues in Summer time! There are a number of great farmers and craft markets in Sedgefield, if you're looking to pick up some cute gifts or enjoy great locally made foods. It’s also about a 20min drive from Knysna. Knysna Elephant Park is a must! Being up-close to seven of these gentle giants out in the open is such an incredible experience.

You get to feed them, pet them and walk right by them, under strict supervision of the experienced elephant trainers. Jonathan Family at Knysna Elephant Park. Picture: Supplied Be careful of this: Adventure Park gets full really quickly, so get there early to avoid standing in the queue and being disappointed.

Driving to Knysna takes about five hours, but there are plenty of stops along the Garden Route so remember to rest occasionally. Where to stay: There are many well priced chalets and houses to rent out all over Knysna. Airbnb or Lekkerslaap should have an option that caters to all budgets.