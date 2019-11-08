Kommetjie landmark to undergo renovation









Imhoff Farm is the ideal stop for local and foreign visitors wishing to experience the authentic charm and generosity of an original Cape homestead. Picture: Instagram The landmark Imhoff Farm (Imhoff’s Gift), situated on the Cape Point tourism route is undergoing a rejuvenation and construction is underway with phase one set for completion before high season hits Cape Town. According to developer Gerhard van der Horst, MD of Red Cliff Property; “The vision is for Imhoff Farm to remain a historic landmark in Kommetjie offering a wider selection of hospitality, recreation, retail and commercial space to residents and visitors.” Situated on the Cape Point route, which sees close to a million visitors a year, Imhoff Farm is the ideal stop for local and foreign visitors wishing to experience the authentic charm and generosity of an original Cape homestead.

Already a popular destination for locals, Imhoff Farm is known for its farm and adventure experiences, offering a host of family-friendly activities, restaurants and shopping. It offers the entire family something to enjoy with excellent restaurants like Blue Water Cafe, the Free Range Farm Shop and Umami Sushi.

Keeping its agricultural heritage alive, Imhoff Farm recently also planted 1.5 hectares of vineyards with another 0.5ha to be added in future phases. These vineyards are the first to be planted in Kommetjie and forms part of a greater vision to establish the Kommetjie wine route.

The position of the vineyards makes it ideal for cultivars such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and the farm hopes to bottle a Methode Cap Classique. North facing vineyards have Shiraz planted as a single varietal wine – it also happens to be a family favourite of the Van der Horsts who have been custodians of the farm for more than a century.

Apart from the commercial goat herd, Imhoff Farm is known for its resident chickens, ducks, emu, cows, horses and other animals which live an enchanted pastoral life and adds to the original farm atmosphere.

For those interested in browsing the shops situated in the old silo, blacksmith’s forge, slave’s quarters and milking sheds there are loads to choose from. Foodies will be delighted with the farm shop, wine shop, a fresh fish shop, cheese diary and chocolate and ice cream shop.

Adventure activities currently on offer include jungle gyms, Higgledy Piggledy Animal Farmyard, horse riding, the Millwood maze, paintball and lazertag and Gear Up 4x4 off road training.

The second phase of the development will also include commercial office space, new stables and a residential component. “Our vision is to create a hub where locals and visitors can eat, work and play. Like in centuries before, the Werf and farm will again become a hive of economic activity benefiting the local economy, creating jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurs” explained Van Der Horst.

What remains today of the architectural heritage include the original Manor House, Werf and some out buildings, which have been carefully preserved. Plans are underway to create and display more information about the property to ensure that visitors get a sense of its cultural and heritage significance.

The historic Werf will remain at the centre of the activity with new buildings sensitively complementing existing structures. “We have consulted with top architects, historians and experts to ensure that the farm retains its sense of place and grows with the needs of our community while meeting necessary environmental and historical assessments,” added Van der Horst.

For more information visit www.redcliff.co.za and www.imhofffarm.co.za