Leading Cape winery joins IGLTA to support the gay travel community

Travel is universal - but for the LGBTQ+traveller - it can be a little more complicated. Travel is a great way to learn about different cultures and exchange new viewpoints, but visiting a new nation comes with a lot of unknowns, such as the threat of violence or discomfort, which prevents millions of people from taking advantage of this chance.

LGBT tourism refers to travel geared at gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender persons (LGBTQ+). Persons may be outspoken about their sexual orientation and gender identity at times, but this is less common in locations where LGBT people are targeted for violence. Nevertheless, they are significantly more adventurous and enjoy new experiences more than their heterosexual counterparts. According to the Guardian, establishing situations where LGBTQ+ travellers feel comfortable coming out and being themselves enriches travel for everyone. South Africa has one of Africa's major tourism economies, and the LGBTQ+ travel market has become one of the fastest-growing segments in recent years. The rainbow nation appears to be one of those who embraces variety. South Africa has been ranked one of the top places for LGBTQ+ travel, according to new international trends.

The goal of the report is to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ traveller sentiments around the world. With an LGBTQ+ travel index score of 86.2, South Africa came in 11th place (out of a possible 100 points). The Queer In The World website praises Cape Town in particular for its range when it comes to all things nature, adventure and landscape as well the array of unique experiences. “Cape Town truly is gay mecca renowned the world over for its luxurious hotels, vineyards, gorgeous coastline, hiking, and cosmopolitan nightlife. We haven’t been this in love with a gay destination since Tel Aviv, San Diego or Copenhagen. It’s just that good,” say one commentator.

Steenberg Hotel at sunrise. Picture: Supplied. MyDatingAdviser examined 34 countries across eight key measures of LGBTQ+-friendliness to find the top gay-friendly travel destinations. Social acceptability of homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws, and gender-identity laws were among the topics examined. Sweden claimed the top spot (98.2), followed by the Netherlands(97.6), and Spain (89%). Other destinations featured on the list included France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Israel, the US and Mexico. The IGLTA, founded in 1983, is the world's leading gay platform, providing information and linking tourism firms, operators, and agents in over 80 countries with inclusive locations for the LGBTQ+ community. Steenberg Farm has stated that it is the first winery in South Africa to join the LGBTQ+ community, having recognized that they are the trendsetters.

In the United Kingdom, the gay tourism business is worth $8 million, and over 80% of gay couples in the United States earn more than the national average. Accepting diversity is therefore not only the moral thing to do, but it is also financially sound. “If you are a luxury establishment and want to stay a step ahead of the game, it should be an absolute priority to join a respected institution like this in order to promote your business as inclusive,” says Neilen Tolmay, marketing manager at Steenberg Farm, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “At Steenberg, we pride ourselves on our personalised experiences and are ready for all discerning markets. In the coming months, we look forward to welcoming our LGBTQ+ community into the Steenberg family,” he adds.