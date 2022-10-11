‘LGBTIQA+ Pride Cruise’ to sail from Cape Town to Mosselbay for the first time

Members of the LGBTIQA+ community are gearing up for the first LGBTIQA+ Family and Friends Pride Cruise 2023 in February. In a historic collaboration, MVT Productions, Grandeur Travel and Cape Town Pride have joined forces to bring you a luxury three-night return cruise from Cape Town to Mossel Bay. The cruise takes place in the heart of Pride Month in SA and celebrates the LGBTIQA+ community and its diversity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Reid (@mvtproductions) Grandeur travel director Ronvin Fransman told IOL Entertainment that his team were looking forward to the new venture. “It is a wonderful opportunity for those who have never cruised before to take their first trip, as well as invite all the seasoned cruise line travellers to enjoy time with the LGBTIQA+ group as we enjoy special moments curated specifically for our LGBTIQA+ families.” Barry Reid from MVT Productions said: “Your trip includes all your meals and a drinks voucher package, with fabulous on-board entertainment and experiences. This cruise is planned to become an annual part of the Cape Town Pride Festival’s amazing list of events and celebrations.

“MVT Productions is excited to have been asked to assist with the curation of entertainment as well as the programme for the LGBTIQA+ group that will be on the ship. “We have been enjoying success on land and we look forward to putting together some unique, yet fun, moments for all to enjoy.” The three-night cruise will be filled with opportunities for all to enjoy as a group, as well as a short stopover in Mossel Bay.

Cape Town drag artist Manila von Teez will be part of your entertainment as well as some friends who will be introduced over the next three months. Reid added: “This Cruise on the MSC Sinfonia promises to deliver a weekend away where you can enjoy all the amenities on board the ship as well as some specially planned for you, or you can simply enjoy time out with your loved one.” The cruise leaves Cape Town, on February, 17, 2023 and returns to Cape Town on February 20, 2023.

