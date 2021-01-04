LOOK: Boity Thulo lives it up in beautiful Cape Town

We’re not the jealous types but when we see our favourite celebs living their best soft lives, it does give us FOMO.

For example, local rapper Boity Thulo recently touched down in the beautiful Mother City, and true to form, she’s been keeping her 4.5 million Instagram followers up to date on her escapades.

Thulo arrived in Cape Town last week for the wedding of friend Dr Alexander Faizi Abedian-Rawhani, affectionately known as Dr Smile - dentist to the stars.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony, attended by the likes of Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha.

While in the Mother City, the rapper decided to make the most of things with new bestie Rich Mnisi.