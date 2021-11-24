LOOK: Cape Town's The Rockefeller has everyone talking

Cape Town's new The Rockefeller is already creating a buzz, and it's easy to see why. With its sophisticated design and its prime location in Foreshore, the new urban oasis is five-star living at its finest.

The Newmark brand does a phenomenal job to integrate all the finest amenities to make guests stay comfortable, whether it's a short or long visit, business or pleasure. Picture: supplied. The high-end property comprises 395 expertly designed luxury apartments spread over 18 storeys. The property features a 24-hour concierge, a fine-dining restaurant, laundromat, fitness centre and a rooftop studio bar and dipping pool designed by Tristan du Plessis. "The Rockefeller is a destination, a multi-layered experience set to thrill all who cross the threshold. It’s time to check-in, stay the day, spend the night or move in permanently. The choice is yours," a press statement revealed.

Design Picture: supplied. Newmark revealed in a statement that the palettes were developed in close consultation with Newmark to complement the aesthetic thread. All apartments are fitted out in custom furniture developed by local designers, artworks by Gavin Goodman and Chris De Wet, and there are numerous objét throughout by Anthony Shapiro and Rialheim.

Bedrooms, kitted with extra-length king-size beds and walnut headboards, plush Gonzenhauser carpets and high-end upholstery fabrics, offer a cosy feeling for travellers seeking a home away from home experience. Kitchens showcase engineered stone countertops, premium joinery and polished chrome bathroom fittings. Travellers will get to experience glorious vistas across Table Bay, the city centre, Table Mountain and Devil’s Peak. Rates