LOOK: Inside ANEW hotel’s first Western Cape property

ANEW Hotels and Resorts has set its sights on the Western Cape. The hotel group opened ANEW Hotel Green Point on December 1 – a rebrand from Vib Best Western Hotel.

The hotel has 76 well-appointed rooms over six floors, kitted with keycard-activated power-saving technology, wi-fi, 40-inch smart TV, work desk, Nespresso machine, under-bed storage drawers and suitcase compartment and hand sanitiser dispenser. The property itself boasts a stunning rooftop pool deck overlooking the Atlantic Seaboard, restaurant and it is well situated close to golf courses, restaurants, shopping centres and theatres. Sales and marketing director Alan Campbell said the new hotel has a strong focus on inclusivity and community.

Picture: supplied. “Despite the tourism sector still being on shaky ground, we’ve happily seen an increase in the leisure market, which we’re keen to tap into to bolster our appeal to local and international visitors. “With our first Cape Town property, we’re positive that when the international market comes back, we’ll be perfectly positioned to not only welcome them. “There’s no doubt about Cape Town’s appeal.

“The city is built for tourists. “We decided to focus on a new, more vibrant community of leisure and mobile travellers looking for style and convenience in the heart of the city. “The location makes it the perfect base from which to explore the city, while the in-room and hotel services mean guests don’t have to look far for relaxation or entertainment,” he said.