LOOK: Morukuru Beach Lodge voted SA’s number 1 resort

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Morukuru Beach Lodge was voted the #1 Resort in South Africa and 8th on the World List at this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Morukuru Family Madikwe was voted #18 on the list. More than 715 000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their reviews of establishments globally. Ed Zeeman, the owner of Morukuru Family, was thrilled at the accomplishment. “Receiving recognition for this very special location within a protected nature reserve and the lengths we have gone to create this 100 percent off-grid operation, without having to compromise in luxury and comfort is just amazing. Our Madikwe exclusive-use safari houses also made it onto the top 20 list for the 3rd year in a row. “We would like to thank all our guests who voted for us and the travel trade who have supported us over the past year, a very difficult one for our industry. A huge thank you must go out to our wonderful and loyal staff for their hard work and dedication to ensuring that our guests have a unique and special experience when staying with us and in South Africa. Without them, this recognition would not have been possible,” said Zeeman.

Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Meanwhile, Thornybush Game Lodge was placed in the 11th position in the category.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. Joanne Dickson, CEO Thornybush, was delighted at the recognition.

“We are absolutely delighted by this recognition, especially in a year where our industry has been so affected by this pandemic. A very big thank you to all our guests who voted for us. I would also like to thank our amazing team of staff who work tirelessly to make sure every guest has the best possible Thornybush experience, their dedication has paid off with this acknowledgement.

“Congratulations to all the other incredible properties featured on the list, it is such an honour to be featured alongside them,” said Dickson.

Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said the results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, were a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next,” said Ashlock.