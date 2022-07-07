LOOK: Paternoster eco-conscious guest house adds self catering cottages to its collection

Gonana Guest House, situated on the tranquil coastal village of Paternoster in the Western Cape, has added two fully furnished self-catering cottages for guests who prefer privacy and independence. Acacia Cottage, a two-bedroom or four-sleeper unit, and Aloe Cottage, a one-bedroom unit that can take up to four guests, are situated within walking distance of the guest house and a short distance from Bekbaai Beach.

Gonana Guesthouse’s two new self-catering units, Acacia Cottage and Aloe Cottage. Picture: Instagram Acacia Cottage is named after one of Gonana’s favourite trees, the acacia, which is also commonly known as the mimosa, thorn tree or wattle. One of the bedrooms at Gonana Guest House, which feature locally sourced materials. Picture: Instagram Both cottages have all the necessary facilities and amenities needed for a comfortable stay, including en suite bedrooms, stylishly appointed bathrooms equipped with locally handmade fixtures and fittings, locally sourced handwoven towels from Barrydale Hand Weavers, as well locally produced Simply Bee organic toiletry products. The units also come with fully equipped kitchens that feature gas hobs in an open-plan living area that boasts a cosy indoor fireplace. The terrace area, which comes with a braai facility, leads on to balconies showcasing stunning sea views.

A view of Bekbaai Beach from one of the balconies at the guest house. Picture: Instagram The décor of the cottages is inspired by a sense of calm that comes with being at one with nature, just as the main guest house. The cottages are solar-powered so guests can enjoy their getaway without worrying about any stage of load-shedding. The cottages do welcome children and pets and the Aloe Cottage recently won the 2022 Afristay Pet-Friendly Destination Award. Gonana Guest House and its two new Cottages are off-grid and fully environmentally ethical, a key element in eco-friendly and sustainable tourism.