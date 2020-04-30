LOOK: SA hotels are among Small Luxury Hotels of the World

While it may be alluring to stay in some of the world’s busiest and popular hotels, none compares to staying at a small luxury one that offers a scenic view.

Two South African hotels, The Plettenberg and The Marine have become the latest South African additions to the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World platform.

For those who do not know, the Small Luxury Hotels of the World TM showcases over 550 hotels in more than 90 countries. This curated collection of the globe’s premier anti-chain and anti-same hotels caters to the vivaciously independent traveller, seeking only the most intimate and intense hotel experiences. Fewer than one in 20 applicants receive this accolade.

Both The Plettenberg and The Marine form part of the Liz McGrath Collection. Both offer unrivalled panoramic vistas of ocean, mountain and lush flora that are characteristic of the South African coastline.

The Plettenberg. Picture: Supplied.

Nestled along the verdant Garden Route on South Africa’s spectacular East Coast, Plettenberg Bay boasts an ever-temperate climate and golden beaches, making it the ultimate South African seaside escape. With 37 beautifully appointed rooms and villas and a world-class restaurant to boot, The Plettenberg effortlessly showcases the oceanside resort town that locals refer to as ‘Plett’.

The Marine. Picture: Supplied.

The Marine Hotel is located in Cape Town. It offers guests the exclusive opportunity to experience the world’s finest land-based whale watching between June and November each year.

Whales can be viewed from the comfort of an ocean-facing suite, or from afar on one of the numerous Overberg hiking trails. Like its sister hotel, The Plettenberg, The Marine values exquisite cuisine, and with Head Chef Tronette Dippenaar in the kitchen, travellers can expect nothing less than an array of culinary delights.