LOOK: Somizi and friends rent out R55K p/n villa in Cape Town

TV personality and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo and a few of his close friends will be enjoying the next seven days in the Mother City in a R55k per night plush villa. The flamboyant Somizi took to Instagram to show off the spectacular Llandudno Rock Villa, a luxurious, immaculately furnished architectural masterpiece nestled in the natural rock outcrop of the exquisite Llandudno shores in Cape Town.

In the Instagram video Somizi cheerfully sings “Good morning, good morning, how are you, good morning, good morning, how do you do”, while running down multiple storeys of the house. The uniquely designed house boasts wooden flooring, a spacious bedroom, a bar area with a wine wall rack and lounge, several art pieces and sculptures, a massive kitchen and dinning area, and a balcony entertainment area with an infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic ocean. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) According to its website, the villa overlooks a ragged coastline dotted with bays of brilliant white sand and turquoise water. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 garages, a swimming pool and wifi, and is said to offer a “piece of paradise” with absolute privacy where no expense has been spared for the finest Italian furniture.

And it can be rented for a staggering R55 000 per night. It seems like the party will continue for Somgaga and his friends as they celebrate Nolundi Gqulu Mncwango’s birthday. Somizi dedicated a post to her which read: “Uts your birthday friend @ndriksie” to which she commented “Yes Chomi and thank you for the love always ❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Radio DJ and TV presenter, Lerato Kganyago dropped by the house in her white Ferrari, and Somizi posted a video of her visit.