Luxury travel company celebrates 21 years with new itinerary

As part of its 21 years birthday celebration, GILTEDGE has launched a new bespoke 21-day luxury itinerary. GILTEDGE is an award-winning travel company specialising in safari holidays in Southern Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

The company’s itinerary combines exploring Cape Town, bushveld breaks and the warm aquamarine waters off Mozambique. According to GILTEDGE Group Chief Executive Officer Murray Gardiner, GILTEDGE survived one of the hardest periods in travel history, and the entire South African tourism industry was devastated throughout Covid-19. “After two years of difficulty, it has taken a lot of energy, positivity, and grit for our partners and us to be where we are today. We feel we would really like to celebrate that!” said Gardiner.

GILTEDGE said that the 21-day Southern Africa Celebration itinerary kicks off in the Mother City, where guests will spend four days enjoying world-class wine, delicious food, breathtaking scenery, and unforgettable hospitality at Ellerman House. After Cape Town, travellers will trek through the SADC regions and visit Botswana’s Moremi Game Reserve in the Okavango Delta, cruise on the Chobe River for three nights on the Zambezi Queen, followed by a stay at Zimbabwe’s Matetsi Victoria Falls, just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giltedge (@giltedge.travel) GILTEDGE’s itinerary will conclude at the Kisawa Sanctuary on the beautiful Benguerra Island in Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago. The company’s Executive Chairperson Sean Kritzinger said: “We are more determined than ever to be the best global travel company. We’ve renewed our dedication to enriching our guests; lives through innovative and sustainable travel experiences. Here’s to another 21 years.”

