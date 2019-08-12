Winter might be a cold and wet season for Cape Town,

& Events Agency 4Elements





Home is… Truly where the heart is. Sometimes home is Cape Town; sometimes it is London, other times I find it in a person.





Best place for a first date in the city? Bascule Bar or The Willaston Bar at The Silo Hotel.





What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in town? I admire the view from my balcony – it overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, V&A Waterfront and Green Point Stadium.





Best meal you’ve had that’s not at home? The mussel pot at Gaatjie in Paternoster.





When was the last time you attended a music concert/festival and who was performing? The Ed Shereen Concert at Green Point Stadium. It was

unbelievably good – one of the best live performances I have seen.

Earliest memory you have of the city? I have a love affair with Cape Town since I can remember, so much so that I moved and made my home in Cape Town four years ago.





Your favourite hangout? I love going to the V&A Waterfront as well as Bakoven Beach for sunsets.





What is the best-kept secret in the city? Cape Town has some of the best coffee bars in the world. The autumn sunsets are some of

the most breath-taking you will ever see, and you can visit an array of wine farms just a few minutes outside of town.





Best place to let your hair down? Arcade in Bree Street.





Your favourite coffee shop? Seattle Coffee in V&A Waterfront.





The Skin Co in Green Point offers ingestible food and juices and fantastic skincare products. Picture: Supplied

What is your favourite shop in the city? The Skin Co in Green Point for their ingestible food and juices and the fantastic skincare products they sell in the

store.





Which is your favourite culture precinct? It has to be the Bo-Kaap.





Which is your favourite market? Oranjezicht Market in Granger Bay.





Which building in the city would you like to own? The Silo Hotel.





One thing people need to stop doing in city? Driving hazardly around circles and when it rains.





Where is the best view? From Bakoven Beach and Chapmans Peak.





Best place for a night cap? Cape Grace’s Bascule Bar





Name one thing that differentiates the city from others in the country. The cosmopolitan vibe, the

beautiful sunsets and the wine farms.





Where would you suggest first-time visitors go to best experience in the city? Kalk Bay, Fish Hoek, Noordhoek, Chapman’s Peak and then, of course,

Babylonstoren.





Founder of Public RelationsMedia, lover of fashion, travel and food, Lorinda Voges shares with us some of her favourite spots.