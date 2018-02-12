To truly convey how much you adore someone this Valentine’s Day, whisk them off to One&Only Cape Town for a lavish and memorable experience. After all, what better way to say, “I love you”, than at a resort that has “one and only” right there in its name?

It’s the grand gesture and statement we all crave - all in a single place.

Set in the heart of the V&A Waterfront, the hotel has an abundance of activities right on its doorstep, from shopping (hint: we like shoes and chocolates) to musical concerts in the amphitheatre, or a visit to the newish and super-sexy Silo District, where emotions can be stirred by the works at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.

Another Valentine’s Day tip, think Lindt Chocolate Studio I’m just going to leave that here.

However, if you’ve gone all the way and booked a magnificent mountain-facing room at One&Only, there’s a good chance you won’t want to stray far, unless it’s to the pool, the spa, or downstairs for a magnificent dinner at Nobu.

♥ The balcony of a mountain-facing room offers this spectacular view for lovers to enjoy while sipping on champagne. Picture: Bianca Coleman

The rooms are exquisitely comfortable, with king-sized beds for romantic frolicking (let’s be honest here).

Pillow menus are nothing new, but One&Only also offers a scent menu so you can choose a suitably provocative fragrance to accompany your seductive endeavours.

Our experience revealed the staff - at times it seemed like every person who works there knew our names and anticipated our every need while successfully walking that fine line of never being invasive - pay close attention to every little detail, so you can expect a romantic turndown service which includes rose petals and towels shaped into kissing heart-shaped swans.

I have no doubt in-room extras such as a chilled bottle of Champagne, or any other passionate gesture you see fit, can be arranged with the utmost discretion and nary a raised eyebrow.

Nobu Cape Town is helmed by head chefs Harold Hurtado and Benjamin Lopez, who both worked at Nobu Dubai for several years.

Hurtado says his mission is to make Cape Town the best Nobu in the world and he’s well on track by cooking as if for his own family and most-cherished ones, sourcing exclusive ingredients and ensuring excellent quality.

But it comes down to something much more relatable to all of us from the heart, expressed by the Japanese word kokoro no soko kara (I love you with all my heart).

This Valentine’s Day, Nobu Cape Town will offer a six-course set menu, including a bottle of Moët & Chandonan open oyster bar (you know, aphrodisiac), roses for the ladies and a gift of a caddy containing green and rooibos teas to embrace the two cultures.

Stress not if you can’t do it on February 14; it’s available on February 15 and 16 as well and I can see no good reason not to continue the good lovin’ feelings as long as possible.

There’s another even more exceptional experience to be had, but that will only be for four exclusive tables, pods of two with their own personal waiter, so hop on to that if you can.

Those dining à la carte will be accommodated as well, with an additional cover charge.

♥ Nobu Cape Town is offering a spectacular six-course set menu designed to share, including Champagne and an oyster bar.

The set menu includes alluring dishes you’ll only get at Nobu such as Ossetra caviar, one of the most-prized and expensive types in the world, obtained from Ossetra sturgeon which weigh 22-180kg and can live up to 50 years. It is served with wasabi mash and presented in a vessel encrusted with Swarovski crystals and eaten with a mother-of-pearl spoon, and Canadian lobster dusted with real gold, served with a perfect poached egg and sweet black sesame reduction.

It is a feast designed to be shared in true amorous fashion and is the stuff of dreams for any gourmand.

The final course before the chocolate fondue dessert is Chilean sea bass with tomato Miso, and it is a triumph.

The only downside: it will completely spoil you for any other Japanese food or sushi.

Whether you’re spending the night, or are a day visitor, there is spa special until the end of next month.

Appropriately titled Fall In Love, it comprises an hour of your choice of two treatments out of three - a body exfoliation, back massage or facial.

You’re invited to relax, let go of the stresses of the world and enjoy the spa facilities.

These include the sauna, a vitality bath with massage jets and hydromassage beds, the tranquil outside areas where you can read your book under the frangipani trees or float on cushions in shallow pools, a nibbly bar filled with indulgent as well as healthy food treats, and a relaxation room with heated beds.

Verdict?

If I could afford to splurge on the One&Only Cape Town, I would.

For more information and to book, call 0214315888, e-mail [email protected] or see https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/one-and-only-cape-town-south-africa