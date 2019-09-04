Pictures: Supplied

"Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture" is now open at Norval Foundation in Cape Town, and will present three-dimensional work of William Kentridge from the past 19 years. This is the first exhibition internationally to address Kentridge’s output as a sculptor.

Covering several bodies of work, and testifying to his longstanding and spontaneous improvisation when handling three-dimensional form, "Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture" sees the origins of these works in props from his operas and images from his animations stepping off the stage and out of the screen, confronting us directly at ground level.





"Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture" also premieres new works commissioned for the occasion of this special exhibition.

The show is the largest Kentridge exhibition held in Africa in over a decade. The exhibition at Norval Foundation is accompanied by a concurrent exhibition at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), entitled: “Why Should I Hesitate? Putting Drawings to Work”.





Exhibition details:

Venue: Atrium and Galleries 2-8, Norval Foundation, 4 Steenberg Road,Tokai

Run dates: August 24, 2019 – March 23, 2020

Visit: www.norvalfoundation.org for more details