Kids Month on the Cape West Coast offers amazing 2-kids-free offers and other value-packed deals that are kind to your pocket.

Running through the month of October, Kids Month is an initiative that has been launched by West Coast Way and includes deals like:

Book an adult ticket for the game drive at Thali Thali game reserve and two kids under 18 can go free;

Book an adult ticket for the Darling Mystery Trail through Hello Darling Tourism and two kids under 18 can go too;

Book an adult ticket for the 7-platform zipline experience at the Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort and you can take two kids under 18 with for free;

Book an adult ticket for the San-guided experience and Heritage Centre Tour at !Khwa ttu and two kids can go free;

Order a “Weskus Ses” from the roosterkoek menu at R27 Roosterkoek Hub and get two kids ice-creams for free.





Other West Coast attractions that have come on board for Kids Month include:





The Lodge at Atlantic Beach in Melkbosstrand which is offering special price deals for families such as R1 049 per night for 2 adults and up to 3 children aged 12 or younger- inclusive of breakfast and access to all facilities.

The Crayfish Trail, a “slackpacking” hike along the beautiful West Coast coast line which departs from Lamberts Bay, is offering a kids-free deal for any group bookings of 6 or more adults. The maximum size of a group is 12 people so if you book for 6 adults you can take 6 kids for free!

Kids under 12 stay free when you book and stay at Vensterklip in Elands Bay. Vensterkilp also has a popular restaurant – the Tin Kitchen – that is offering a free kiddies milkshake with orders over R150 per family.

Other great West Coast accommodation offerings are Disa Lodge, Darling Lodge and Daisy Darling B&B in the town of Darling. Whilst staying here be sure to pop in at Darling Brew, Evita se Perron and Groote Post where you can enjoy a game drive, wine tasting and buy some top wines.





Yzerfontein Accommodation offers 30 different accommodation offerings in one of the West Coast's most popular harbour villages. A great place to take the family is Club Mykonos on the Langebaan Lagoon – it is a family-friendly resort offering an abundance of entertainment options





In addition to their two kids free special offers, Thali Thali Game Lodge, !Khwa ttu and Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort offer great accommodation options for families.

Piekenierskloof also has mini-golf, target shooting, a heated swimming pool and so much more. They are famous for the meals served at Kloof Restaurant.





Whilst in the area of Piekenierkloof be sure to stop at Kardoesie on the N7. Not only do they offer a restaurant, with seating inside and outside overlooking the valley and Piekenierskloof Pass, they also offer self-catering chalets and camping sites.





The Baths Natural Hot Springs are another wonderful family friendly location with self-catering accommodation, a restaurant, rock pools with naturally warm spring water, and a warm and cold pool.





If visiting Lamberts Bay, pop in at Lamberts Bay Tourism - the best place to find out who to book with and where to go. One of the top accommodation places is Arendzicht self-catering accommodation which is located on the Lamberts Bay beach.





“We created Kids Month as we realise how pricey it can be to get away as a family these days, but that South Africans do love to explore and get out there to experience our rich tourism offerings. The deals set up for Kids Month will help families to do exactly this,” says Carmen Lerm, founder and CEO of West Coast Way.





For more information on all of these Kids Month offers visit www.westcoastway.co.za or call West Coast Way on 0861 321 777.



