Aquila Private Game Reserve in the Western Cape has received snow for the first time in 10 years. Snowflakes fell on the 10 000 hectare Big 5 conservancy on Monday.

The reserve told IOL Travel that guests ran out to experience the snow, some for the first time in their lives.

One of them was television personality, Siba Mtongana, who was at Aquila Private Game Reserve with her husband Brian and their children. The Siba’s Table host and her family were seen enjoying the snow fall.

In a series of pictures and videos, the celebrity chef was seen holding a snowball with the caption: “Traveling with this snowball for 2hrs to Cape Town...🤣😜... if only😉... “ and having a playful snowball fight with the children.

In one of her posts, the star said: “The curious foodie in me has always been curious on how snow actually taste like... today that curiosity was satisfied... the funny thing about snow is it always unleashes the child in you no matter what age... you simply can’t ignore it especially that it’s rare on our side of the world.. it’s just magical!! My lil ones were over the moon!! ✨♥️⛄️ ⛄️⛄️⛄️❄️❄️🌨🌨🌨🌨

Marketing manager for Aquila, Johan van Schalkwyk, said guests braved the cold weather to search for the Big 5 during their game drives.

“Aquila is equipped to handle the weather conditions, with hot water bottles, ponchos and blankets in vehicles to keep guests warm as they enjoy the game offering.

“It was quite an unexpected moment- something that everyone loved,” he said.

Judging from the pictures, the animals had a blast of a time.












