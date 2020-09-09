PICS: Enjoy a sea adventure in Simon's Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that travel is slowly starting to pick up in South Africa, more people want to enjoy the outdoors and take in the views of the country. Cape Town is the perfect backdrop to enjoy nature and marvel in its picturesque settings. One adventure that travellers cannot stop raving about is a sea kayak paddling experience in Simon's Town organised by Kayak Cape Town. Known for its history Navy base and penguins, Simon's Town is also an adventurer’s paradise. The rocky coastline with its numerous sandy coves is a super place for families to play and live the beach life. It is here where travellers can truly immerse themselves in a range of ocean adventures- from swimming, diving, boarding and even water biking.

Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

There is even a kayak to Boulders Beach experience where people get to see the penguins'. The experience takes about two hours.

Fun for the entire family, these activities are great for beginners, especially since there's experienced guides close at hand to give help and instruction. Besides the penguins, you'll encounter numerous other sea birds and very occasionally dolphins and whales.

Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

According to the Kayak Cape Town website, visitors may also encounter Cape Fur seals. Derek Goldman, the owner of Kayak Cape Town, said that they have seen a growth in domestic travellers since level 2 lockdown was announced in August.

"While we have a healthy outdoor community in Cape Town, the majority of our visitor were international travellers. That said, we have seen a growth in domestic travellers, especially at the weekend for locals who want a place to unwind.

"Besides the ocean adventures, the area itself offers other activities like hiking and cycling that locals can enjoy," Goldman said.

Visit kayakcapetown.co.za