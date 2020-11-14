PICS: Live the luxe life at Perivoli Lagoon House in Stanford

If you yearn for some much-needed rest, newly launched Perivoli Lagoon House outside Stanford on the Whale Coast close to Hermanus is the ideal place to put up your feet.

Just a 2-hour drive from Cape Town, the villa can be booked on an exclusive-use basis for up to eight people with flexible booking options that include housekeeping service, as well as a choice of all-inclusive or self-catering.

Perivoli Lagoon House is owned by the philanthropically focussed Perivoli Trust which channels all profits to conserving and restoring the land, while any surplus is donated to the charitable Perivoli Schools Trust. The secluded villa is managed by hoteliers Marcelino and Simoné Henckert.

Designed by architect Gregg Goddard with interior design by Simoné Henckert, the ultra-contemporary open-plan design with its elegantly curved roof is a new landmark on the banks of the Klein River lagoon.

Perivoli Lagoon House has four double suites with private bathrooms and terraces, and there's plenty of living areas that spill out onto sprawling wooden decks and a heated infinity pool. The house invites complete relaxation with deep sofas and shaded views of the lagoon to immerse oneself in nature, watch the birds and breathe the scented fynbos.