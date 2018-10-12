The Bay Hotel was voted best beach hotel in South Africa at the Africa and Indian Oceans leg of the World Travel Awards. Pictures: The Bay Hotel.

You know you in for a great beach escape when the hotel you visit has views of the Twelve Apostles mountain and the Atlantic Ocean. The Bay Hotel, a 5-star-establishment in Camps Bay, has been making waves ever since they collected the award for the best beach hotel in South Africa at Africa and Indian Oceans leg of the World Travel Awards.

Their rooms and suites offer gorgeous views of the ocean and mountains. Each hotel room is luxuriously furnished. The Adventure Pad has a private, glass-enclosed balcony with views of Camps Bay main beach and Lion's Head, while the luxury rooms are sea facing and boasts private loungers on the balcony. The hotel itself is quite impressive. There are four restaurants at the property.

The hotel offers views of the mountain and ocean views.

The Tides Restaurant caters for the breakfast crowd while the Caamil's Bar is an intimate venue for guests to enjoy a glass of wine or champagne next to the fireplace. Make sure you meet Caamil, one of Cape Town’s most sought-after barman. For those who enjoy lounging and sunset views, the Sandy B Private Beach Club is just the ideal location.

The bedroom is luxurious.

The spa is a decadent affair for both the males and the females. There are private en-suite treatment rooms and a gym on site.

Make sure you enjoy a spa treatment when you are there.

The pool offers mountain and sea views.





Some of the treatments to look out for is the hour-long Mint Signature Massage that uses mint scented massage oils to relieves headaches, clears the respiratory tract and relaxes tight muscles. Their Men’s facial reduces wrinkles, blemishes and sagging.

