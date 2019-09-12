This luxurious Clifton holiday villa takes you back in time. Picture: Supplied.

It is no surprise that Clifton in Cape Town is home to the most luxurious homes and holiday rentals. One of them is this luxury holiday villa that was posted by Gumtree this week.

Garden and lounge area. Picture: Supplied.

The holiday rental that costs around R20k a day during the peak season takes design inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s era.

Think bold colours, a sunken lounge and pillows and posters featuring icons from the era.

The kitchen and dining area. Picture: Supplied.

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Supplied.





The four-bedroom house has a cinema, sunken pool with views of the ocean, full wooden entertainment deck and a central sound system that controls music throughout the home.

The holiday rental has a state-of-the-art security and safety features with CCTV, external perimeter sensors and internal motion detectors.

The advert on Gumtree reveals that the “house was architecturally designed” and “the general decor is a mix of old and new and exudes a happy radiance.”

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Supplied.

The cinema. Picture: Supplied.

It adds: “It has a majestic yet natural ambience, connecting indoor opulence with outdoor rustic.”

The house is available for rent until November.



