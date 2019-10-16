Cape Town was placed 7th in Flightnetwork.com’s 50 of the world's most beautiful cities list. Picture: Elisha Dibakoane

Cape Town was voted 7th in Flightnetwork.com’s 50 of the world's most beautiful cities list. 

Paris, France, topped the list, followed by New York, US, in the second position, and London, the UK, in third position.

The online travel publication spoke to over 1 000 travel industry experts from all around the globe to hear their views. 

Flightnetwork.com revealed that the collaboration produced the most thoughtful and definitive list of the World’s Best Cities, a guide that travellers could use as inspiration for their future travels. 

"So grab your passport, because we’re taking you from fairytale-like pink city of Jaipur to the Game of Thrones backdrop of Dubrovnik and over to the modern metropolis of Dubai," the travel site teased readers.

Here are the top 50: 


1. Paris, France

 2. New York, United States of America

 3. London, England, United Kingdom

4. Venice, Italy

5. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

 6. Barcelona, Spain

 7. Cape Town, South Africa

 8. San Francisco, United States of America

 9.Sydney, Australia

 10. Rome, Italy

 11. Singapore city, Singapore

 12. Lisbon, Portugal

 13. Amsterdam, Netherlands

 14. Prague, Czech Republic

 15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

 16. Budapest, Hungary

 17. Istanbul, Turkey

 18. Tokyo, Japan

 19. Vienna, Austria

 20. Buenos Aires, Argentina

The rest of the top 50 include:

21. Toronto, Ontario, Canada


22. San Diego, United States of America


23. Quebec City, Canada


24. Hong Kong, Hong Kong


25 Chicago, Illinois, United States of America


26. Bruges, Belgium


27. Madrid, Spain


28. Havana, Cuba


29. Dubai, United Arab Emirates


30. Jerusalem, Israel


31. Edinburgh, United Kingdom


32.Quito, Ecuador


33. Zurich, Switzerland


34.Cusco, Peru


35. St. Petersburg, Russia


36. Berlin, Germany


37. Hanoi, Vietnam


38. Queenstown, New Zealand


39. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico


40.Seoul, South Korea


41. Dubrovnik, Croatia


42. San Sebastian, Spain


43. Bangkok, Thailand


44. Cartagena, Colombia


45. Dublin, Ireland


46. Marrakesh, Morocco


47. Bergen, Norway


48. Jaipur, India


49. Beijing, China


50. Athens, Greece