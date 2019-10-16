Cape Town was placed 7th in Flightnetwork.com’s 50 of the world's most beautiful cities list. Picture: Elisha Dibakoane

Cape Town was voted 7th in Flightnetwork.com’s 50 of the world's most beautiful cities list. Paris, France, topped the list, followed by New York, US, in the second position, and London, the UK, in third position.

The online travel publication spoke to over 1 000 travel industry experts from all around the globe to hear their views.

Flightnetwork.com revealed that the collaboration produced the most thoughtful and definitive list of the World’s Best Cities, a guide that travellers could use as inspiration for their future travels.

"So grab your passport, because we’re taking you from fairytale-like pink city of Jaipur to the Game of Thrones backdrop of Dubrovnik and over to the modern metropolis of Dubai," the travel site teased readers.