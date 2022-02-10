Picture perfect venues to host your wedding

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and hopefully he pops the question. But if you’re already engaged, high on love and looking for the perfect venue for you big day, then pay attention. We’ve put together the ultimate romantic venues for your celebration.

You’re welcome. CAPE TOWN Lanzerac Wedding Venue- Stellenbosch Winelands

Lanzerac Wedding Venue, Stellenbosch Winelands For the most romantic and memorable wedding, Lanzerac can’t be overlooked. Nestled in the foothills of the idyllic Jonkershoek Valley, your ceremony and reception can be conducted against a spectacular scenic backdrop of dramatic mountain ranges, endless rows of lush vineyards and hectares of gardens shaded by giant Oak trees. Revered as one of Stellenbosch’s leading wedding venues, it offers hand crafted wedding celebrations with style and exclusivity. With over 300 years behind its name, this landmark boasts an old-world charm that is a draw card for any prospective wedding couple.

A banqueting team offers professional and individual service and can take care of all the details ensuring the entire wedding runs smoothly while you can focus on yourself. The space offers a reception capacity of up to 150 guests, while the spacious lawns can host up to 250 guests. Packages start from R3 300 per person. For enquiries contact the meetings and events team on 021 887 1132, email [email protected] or visit www.lanzerac.co.za

Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West. Boasting endless photographic opportunities, it is the perfect setting for events for 250 guests. The estate spans across 4 000 hectares of forest, fynbos, fruit orchards and vineyards, which rise up the slopes of the Helderberg Mountains with a breeze from the Atlantic Ocean. It is one of the most celebrated views in the Cape for its picture-perfect natural backdrop. A team of service professionals will assist you in designing, organising and executing your event so you can remain stress-free with a glass of superior Lourensford wine in one hand, and impeccable cuisine in the other.

The venue offers the bridal couple a choice from a wide variety of outdoor event areas overlooking numerous vineyards and mountains. The lawn in front of the primary venue, as well as certain outdoor areas will also be reserved for your exclusive use. And if the weather isn’t great, Laurent will make their glass-roofed verandah available to guests as an alternative. For more information visit https://www.laurent.co.za/ DURBAN WEDDING VENUES

The Gallery, KZN Midlands The Gallery, KZN Midlands This three tier interconnected venue offers the bridal couple their dream wedding. The ceremony, reception and after party can all be held in the same venue at different spaces, holding it’s own majestic look and feel, and creating multiple wonderful experiences for your family and loved ones.

The Pavilion is a majestic open-sided venue with beautiful mosaic pillars and chandeliers, offering panoramic views of The FarSide Farm. Alongside The Pavilion is The Piazza. This is a fully walled Tuscan-style open courtyard. It is fully covered with a bespoke Bedouin-style tent which spans the entire area. Through the two giant Piazza doors you enter The Gallery. The Gallery is a beautifully appointed venue fashioned from hand-cut sandstone, detailed with Oregon pine and Yellowwood. A stunning country lodge is also available for on-site accommodation. For more details visit https://www.thegalleryweddings.co.za/

Premier Resort Cutty Sark Hotel, Scottburgh, KZN Cutty Sark, Scottburgh For all the engaged couples searching for the ideal matrimonial location, this incredible KZN South Coast venue ticks all the right boxes. This idyllic coastal region, with its world-class beaches, lush coastal forests, cascading waterfalls and African savannah are to die for. Premier Resort Cutty Sark is perfectly situated near the main beach of Scottburgh amid 14 acres of beautifully manicured grounds and surrounded by lush unspoilt indigenous vegetation. Grass covered embankments lead down to gold sandy beaches.

Get married in front of magnificent views of golden beaches, beautiful sunsets and sweeping backdrops of a never-ending ocean that stretches out as far as the eye can see. Wedding options can be tailor made to suit your needs. Visit www.premierhotels.co.za for more information. JOHANNESBURG WEDDING VENUES

Oxbow Country Estate, Bronkhorstspruit Oxbow Country Estate, Bronkhorstspruit Oxbow Country Estate is well known in Gauteng as a highly sought-after venue for weddings. It’s set in the foothills of the Magaliesberg range, near Bronkhorstspruit Dam. The estate is home to a unique river system and is a haven to over 130 recorded species of bird and aquatic species. Exchange vows in a beautiful country setting with breathtaking views, panoramic vistas and sparkling waters.

The bride will also have a luxury dressing room with a gorgeous first floor view of the estate while the team at Oxbow will see to guests. The venue has two beautiful venues, Riverbed Hall, an exceptional venue architecturally designed to include natural beauty, views, lighting and water reflections. The venue seats up to 200 guests with a dance floor. There is a fully stocked bar with internal and external service hatches. On warmer evenings, the glass stacking doors can be folded back to reveal the extraordinary beauty of the estate. And the Outdoor Pavilion, which is surrounded by immaculate gardens, guests can enjoy sweeping views. The Chapel offers seating for up to 200 guests with air-conditioning, carpeted floors and white Tiffany chairs. The chapel offers ample lighting for photographs and is a romantic intimate space. For more information email [email protected] or visit http://www.oxbowestate.co.za/

Monte Vista Venue, Krugersdorp, Gauteng Monte Vista Venue, Krugersdorp Monte Vista is surrounded by the famous Cradle of Humankind hills, and offers a sunset view that dissolves all life’s stress. As the sun sets you will be mesmerised by the beauty that nature has to offer, with gardens, water fountains and picture perfect surroundings that all form part of making your day memorable. The chapel offers a vintage, yet contemporary styled ceremony venue, while overlooking the cradle, comfortably seating up to 180 guests. And your photographer can take advantage of the wide open grasslands, fountains, gardens and great view.