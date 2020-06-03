Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront opens to business travellers under level 3

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town has revealed it will open its doors to business travellers during level 3 lockdown.

Clinton Thom, general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, said the strategy of opening during level 3 includes having lockdown teams in place to reduce the number of staff entering and exiting on a daily basis as part of its various Covid-19 preventative measures.

“We are in a better position than most, as we have continued catering to guests throughout the lockdown period, and so already have strict hygiene procedures in place. We have implemented and tested the new Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, a programme comprising of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures, in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company," said Thom.

The hotel group has conducted a thorough review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols. These enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests’ safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

These guidelines include hand sanitising stations at all entrances, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the meeting and event facilities, training in local, Centers for Disease Control, or World Health Organization recommendations and health guidelines, the reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training.