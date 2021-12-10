Rhino deaths and poachers on the run: How a Western Cape game reserve is coping

Inverdoorn Game Reserve's shocking rhino poaching incident has sent shockwaves through the travel and conservation communities. As the game reserve race to find the culprits (they are offering a massive R100 000 reward) that left two rhinos dead and three others seriously injured, the spotlight on rhino poaching in South Africa has never been brighter.

What happened? Four of their rhinos, including one pregnant female, were found by the 24-hour Anti-Poaching Unit late on Wednesday night. A fifth rhino went missing, but the team found her a few hours later with a gunshot to her face. Despite being alive, she also sustained severe injuries. The game reserve said large calibre rifle rounds from silenced weapons were found on the scene. Searl Derman, the owner of Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, who is still reeling from the incident, said they will spare no expense to catch the "vicious perpetrators who massacred our rhino”.

“We are starting by offering an R100 000 reward for confidential information that will lead to the successful arrest of the criminals that brought much heartache and loss to the staff and management of this unique Western Cape private game reserve. "We can assure you that we have already instituted a private forensic investigative team and private investigators on a local, regional and national level, and we will vigorously pursue these poachers," he explained. Nightmare

Aquila Private Game Reserve also had a rhino poaching incident in 2011. According to a press release, the company initiated the Saving Private Rhino NGO and acquired the oldest gun shop in Cape Town. "The City Guns business is instrumental in supporting the Anti-Poaching and Rhino Response teams of not only the Aquila Collection but other private game reserves in South Africa.

"Under the NGO, Saving Private Rhino and in conjunction with City Guns, teams are provided with expensive gear and equipment. The initiative also includes free training to private Anti-Poaching Units, game rangers and government wildlife agencies. "Over the years, Saving Private Rhino has also been instrumental in several other rhino poaching investigations and the arrest of poachers - including the syndicate that attacked and killed the Aquila rhinos in 2011," the release revealed. Not giving up

Derman said a wildlife veterinarian team will assess the injuries of the fifth wounded rhino. "They are considering facial reconstructive surgery as a matter of priority. "While the Aquila Collection does not promote rhino dehorning, Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve has previously gone through the process to dehorn rhino and replace the horns with synthetic horns. This ground-breaking technique was implemented to reduce the risk of poaching. While widely publicised, together with signage on reserve fencing, this did not deter the poachers of this latest incident. One of the slaughtered rhinos had a realistic and lifelike fiber-glass horn with zero value to these poachers," he said.

Derman, who has won local and international awards for wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism efforts, said South African game reserves were more exposed than ever. “Due to the ongoing pandemic and international travel bans, private game reserves all over South Africa are more exposed than they would like to be. We thank our hard-working rangers and Anti-Poaching Unit for their relentless work. We are proud of their response to the crime and their ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation during these dire times within the tourism sector,” he said. How you can help

With an investigation underway, the reserve is offering the reward for information. "We are inviting the public and concerned citizens to make donations towards the private investigation, forensic teams, medical and vet bills, training, staffing, and rewards that we plan to offer to motivate informants to provide information. "All funds received will go directly into our internationally acclaimed efforts.