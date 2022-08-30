Road tripping to Simon’s Town in the heart of winter

When I was much, much younger, my dad used to take us for Sunday drives around the peninsula. My favourite part was the leisurely drives along the False Bay coast. We’d stop over at Kalk Bay harbour and watch the fishing boats come in. The smell of the crisp sea air mixed with fish guts is a memory I still associate with those visits.

Our next stop would be Fish Hoek beach. And if the weather permitted, we’d take off our shoes, jump out of the car and run into the rolling waves. The end of the road was always Simon’s Town, and personally my favourite part of the trip. Now that I’m an adult and mother of two, there are family traditions I want to instil in my own tribe.

Factor in the exorbitant price of petrol, and the next best thing is staying home. The conundrum for all parents is what to do when the school holiday comes around. So, when Volvo offered me a chance to test drive the latest model of the XC40, and with a full tank of petrol, the first thing I did with the kids was bundle them up in the car and head in the direction of the beach. Cape Town weather is a temperamental beast. When we left the house, the sun broke through the clouds, promising an enjoyable winter’s day.

But the second we hit Boyes Drive in Muizenberg, it turned on us. With the rain lashing at the Onyx black SUV, the kids excitedly pressed a button to reveal the panoramic sun roof. In T3 Inscription guise, the XC40’s cabin boasts Scandinavian design highlights. Picture: Vorster van Zyl/Instagram The spacious Scandinavian-inspired interior of the Volvo made us feel safe and cosy, even with the wind and rain licking at the windows. By the time we got to Simon’s Town, the weather improved somewhat. Home to South Africa’s largest naval base, the town has over the years become a tourist attraction.

Visiting out of season was probably the best choice as many of the restaurants weren’t full. My eldest had just learnt about Just Nuisance in school, and obviously we went in search of the famous statue, which sits in Jubilee Square at the entrance to Simon’s Town. A quick history lesson: Just Nuisance was the only dog ever to be officially enlisted in the Royal Navy and even served at HMS Afrikander between 1939 and 1944.

The Harbourview is a quaint restaurant just off the harbour. What makes it that much more interesting are its gorgeous uninterrupted views over the ocean wall. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Muizenberg. The uncomplicated menu included fresh seafood, and of course our favourite, fish and chips. The kids absolutely enjoyed themselves and ate up every morsel. Simon’s Town has something for everyone, from art to restaurants to pristine beaches. The best time to visit would probably be before tourist season when you’ll get to experience the town at your own pace and leisure.

