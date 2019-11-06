As of June 1, 2020, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will apply a R50 increase on international tour prices and only a R20 increase on local tour prices. Picture: Instagram

This will result in an increment from R380 for South African Citizens to R400; whilst non-South African citizens rate will increase from R550 to R600.

The new standard tariffs will be as follows:

  • R 600 ($43 | €38) for non-South African adults and R 300 ($20 | €16) for non-South African children aged two to 18 years.
  • R 400 for South African adults and R210 for South African children aged two to 18 years.

Robben Island’s standard tour comprises of a ferry return trip, transport on the island, a guided island tour and a guided prison tour.

Important information for a Robben Island Museum tour:

  • Tickets are only sold at Robben Island Museum, Nelson Mandela Gateway, V&A waterfront or through Webtickets as a RIM approved online ticketing platform.
  • Proof of identification must be provided upon a ticket purchase and when boarding the ferry. Positive identification will be checked against the ticket details in order to allow access to the ferries and the Island. Failure to produce corresponding proof will result in ticket forfeiting.
  • The ticket will only be valid for the date and time specified on the ticket.
  • Robben Island Museum reserves the right to cancel voyages or to change departure times without notice.
  • The ticket is not subject to refunds except if the respective voyage is cancelled by Robben Island Museum or the passenger could not attend due to hospitalisation or mortality. 
  • Refunds will only be issued against the return of this ticket and proof of identification. Credit card will be reserved back to the card that was used for the booking.
  •  Ticket amendments will be subject to an administration fee as determined by Robben Island Museum. You can only reschedule 48hrs in advance with an administration fee (same day change or charges done 14 days in advance admin fee will be waived)
  • Passengers must arrive no later than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled times of departure, failure to do so could result in the forfeit of your paid ticket. Boarding gates close 10 minutes before departure time and there will be no refunds or rescheduling of boats if the departure times are missed.
  • Tickets are not transferable currently.
To stay up-to-date with new developments and announcements at Robben Island Museum please visit www.robben-island.org.za/