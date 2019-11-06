As of June 1, 2020, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will apply a R50 increase on international tour prices and only a R20 increase on local tour prices.
This will result in an increment from R380 for South African Citizens to R400; whilst non-South African citizens rate will increase from R550 to R600.
The new standard tariffs will be as follows:
- R 600 ($43 | €38) for non-South African adults and R 300 ($20 | €16) for non-South African children aged two to 18 years.
- R 400 for South African adults and R210 for South African children aged two to 18 years.