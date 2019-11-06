As of June 1, 2020, Robben Island Museum (RIM) will apply a R50 increase on international tour prices and only a R20 increase on local tour prices. Picture: Instagram

This will result in an increment from R380 for South African Citizens to R400; whilst non-South African citizens rate will increase from R550 to R600.