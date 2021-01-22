Robben Island cancels Valentine's Day weddings for 2021

If you were hoping that you were one of the lucky couples to wed on top tourist site Robben Island in Cape Town on Valentine's Day, the organisation has cancelled this year's event.

The event, which is held on February 14 annually, was cancelled after Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi recently announced the temporary suspension of applications for IDs, passports and marriage services, due to some Home Affairs (DHA) staff testing positive for Covid-19.

This year would have marked 21 years of celebrating love on Robben Island.

Every year, couples seal their love with one another in a stunning ceremony, joining other couples in their happy day.

Last year, 19 couples tied the knot with a historic milestone of Mr Frankford Williams and Cindi Mullins, who are visually impaired, officially being the first couple in South Africa to receive their marriage certificate in braille.