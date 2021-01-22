Robben Island cancels Valentine's Day weddings for 2021
If you were hoping that you were one of the lucky couples to wed on top tourist site Robben Island in Cape Town on Valentine's Day, the organisation has cancelled this year's event.
The event, which is held on February 14 annually, was cancelled after Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi recently announced the temporary suspension of applications for IDs, passports and marriage services, due to some Home Affairs (DHA) staff testing positive for Covid-19.
This year would have marked 21 years of celebrating love on Robben Island.
Every year, couples seal their love with one another in a stunning ceremony, joining other couples in their happy day.
Last year, 19 couples tied the knot with a historic milestone of Mr Frankford Williams and Cindi Mullins, who are visually impaired, officially being the first couple in South Africa to receive their marriage certificate in braille.
To date, 327 couples have tied the knot on Robben Island as a partnership between Robben Island Museum (RIM) and DHA.
The weddings were first initiated by the late Martha Mgxashe, former Regional Director at the DHA, with the first marriage ceremony held on December 31, 2000, as part of the Millennium Celebrations.
In 2001, the ceremony was moved to Valentine’s Day to promote the significance of Robben Island with the establishment of our democracy.
"Both RIM and DHA will continue to engage on the possibility of hosting the weddings at a later stage, should conditions allow with the easing of Covid-19 regulations," the organisation revealed in a statement.