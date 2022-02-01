Robben Island Museum entices locals with newest tour package

Against the backdrop of the economic onslaught of Covid-19 on the global tourism industry, RIM has had to re-evaluate its offerings and find ways to improve the visitor experience. The management of RIM has explored new income-generating streams that will sustain RIM as well as protect the jobs of the workers and maintain stability at RIM. It is important to continue to fulfil its mandate and obligations to create awareness of South Africa’s painful history during the colonial and apartheid eras and our long walk to freedom through the sacrifices made by many. This is where the idea of a walking tour was conceptualised.

The pandemic reduced the number of visitors so a change was necessary. The Walking Tour offer tourists a new and exciting option, while also offering people who have already experienced standard tours, a chance to learn more about RIM’s rich heritage. In comparison to the bus tours around the island, the walking tour covers more sites. Visitors will see eight historic sites, such as; the Murray's Bay Harbour Exhibition, the Visitor Centre Complex, the Land of Banishment for Xhosa Chiefs, the Ou Tronk Exhibition, the Blue Stone Quarry, the World War II Precinct, the Agricultural Precinct, the Lime Stone Quarry, and the Maximum Security Prison. “In the current economic climate, striking a balance between offering value for money and ensuring short-term sustainability is understandably challenging. While the systematic revival of the tourism industry is gaining momentum, as more countries are opening their borders to international travel, the road to economic recovery is long. As such we need to be agile in our response to the market and adapt accordingly,” said Khensani Maluleke, RIM council chairperson.

"We are not deaf to increasing public sentiment that the walking tour is beyond the reach of the locals. A comparative study was done with other similar offerings in the tourism space. This new tour, including the cost thereof, is a pilot,” Maluleke said. As a responsible public entity, RIM prioritises stakeholder engagement in the evaluation and development of its offerings to local and international visitors. The Ex Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) is a key stakeholder who is regularly engaged and consulted in operational and strategic matters affecting RIM. There were allegations made by a media report by Eppa, stating that the walking tour was “stolen”.