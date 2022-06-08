Run, hike, bike and now sleep over at Jonkershoek Valley Cottage

The MTO Group is a diversified agriculture and forestry business, head-quartered in the Western Cape, but with representation in Mpumalanga, Eastern and Western Cape. The group started its operations in the Cape region in 2005 through the privatisation of SAFCOL, and in 2015 expanded its operations to the Lowveld. MTO currently provides direct employment to more than 1 500 people.

MTO Trails has made a name for itself in the mountain biking, trail running and hiking community. Now, MTO is launching accommodation in Jonkershoek. With wide-open skies, the soaring mountains of the Hottentots-Holland, and the smell of roasting coffee is what you can expect at the Jonkershoek Valley Cottage. The Cottage has been completely transformed from its humble origins as a worker’s shelter.

Sleeping six, Jonkershoek Valley Cottage offers an open-plan kitchen/lounge, bathroom facilities, log burner for those romantic getaways and to spread warmth and cheer on the not-so-warm starry nights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTO Trails Jonkershoek (@mtotrails_jonkershoek) We all know South Africans enjoy a classic braai, therefore, the cottage offers guests a gas-fired outdoor barbecue to whip up nourishing meals after a day in the fresh air. And, for mountain bikers looking to get an early start on their adventure or to put their feet up at the end of a long day of trekking, Jonkershoek’s accommodation has it’s very own lockable bike shed, and wash bay.

“MTO trails has created some of the best adventure trails for bikers, runners and hikers across the country. We have been asked, repeatedly, to provide space within our various plantations to accommodate visitors looking to extend their outdoor adventures in the area,’’ says Itumeleng Langeni, MTO Group chief stakeholder relations officer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTO Trails Jonkershoek (@mtotrails_jonkershoek) “The new Jonkershoek Valley Cottage at our MTO forestry plantation in Jonkershoek realises these requests and is the first of many to come at this site and we are sure that visitors will feel immediately at home, given the high standard at which it has been finished,” he continues. The cottage is conveniently located at the entrance to the Jonkershoek trails, and right next door to the Balance Coffee Roastery and coffee shop.

The unmistakable warm aroma of freshly roasted Java made from premium beans is there to greet guests as they awaken from a sound and peaceful night’s sleep under the great oak tree overseen by the majestic mountain that keeps guard over all below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balance Coffee Roastery™ 🇿🇦 (@balance_coffee_roastery) Jonkershoek Valley Cottage complements other MTO trails accommodation offerings at White River and Tsitsikamma. It can be booked through the MTO trails website and costs R2 400 per night. There is a minimum requirement of a 2-night booking. A children’s rate is available on request.

