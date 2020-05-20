SA aparthotel adapts to lockdown with hassle-free rentals

Local aparthotel operator Totalstay is applying flexibility and product innovation to keep them running until lockdown restrictions ease and they can trade again at capacity.

Rael Phillips, the co-owner and director of Totalstay, said the aparthotel market is one of the first to rebound right now in the US and Europe.

He said Totalstay’s collection includes Latitude Aparthotel in Sea Point, Strand Beach in Sea Point, The Verge Aparthotel in Sea Point, and Urban Artisan Aparthotel in Woodstock. All properties offer 24-hour concierge, full kitchens, free wifi, and hotel-grade amenities.

Phillips said Totalstay has adapted to the lockdown with hassle-free rentals. “This also builds an element of resilience into our business, to see us through to the level when domestic travel will start again and local tourism starts picking up,” he said.

He said aparthotels have been able to respond to the pandemic far more quickly and withstand more of the commercial impact it’s presented because of the sheer nature of an apartment/villa versus a conventional hotel room.