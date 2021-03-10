SA billionaire has sights set on ’Lanseria of Cape Town’ with Cape Winelands Airport

South African billionaire Rob Hersov has set his sights on building the "Lanseria of Cape Town". Hersov revealed during a recent interview with BizNews Power Hour that he and businessman Nick Ferguson bought Fisantekraal Airport. Fisantekraal Airport, which has been renamed Cape Winelands Airport, is located half-way between the Cape Town CBD and Paarl. "When I came back (to South Africa) four years ago, I told my wife that what I am not going to do is invest in any business in South Africa that doesn't have cost in South Africa and revenue abroad. I broke my own rule and a buddy, Nick Ferguson, and I have bought Fisantekraal Airport and we want to build the Lanseria of Cape Town.“ "We are renaming it Cape Winelands Airport. I am in the airport business of South Africa now," he laughed.

According to the Cape Winelands Airport website, the property was once a former South African Air Force airfield. It was built in 1943 for the operation of Lockheed Ventura bombers before being transferred to the municipality in the 1960s. It has been under private ownership since 1993.

You may have seen Cape Winelands Airport featured in Netflix's The Crown as well as Kissing Booth 2 and Homeland.

Located on a 150-hectare site, the Cape Winelands Airport manages numerous aircraft hangars for the storage and maintenance of private aircraft and helicopters. It boasts space for further development.

"Whether you’re looking for a picturesque alternative for private aviation transport to learn how to fly an aircraft or simply require a base for your own private aircraft offerings, Cape Winelands Airport is perfectly situated and equipped to facilitate your needs," it teases on its website.