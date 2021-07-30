SA woman who travelled the world without leaving her city enjoys Radisson staycation
Remember Ling Sheperd, the South African woman who travelled the world without leaving her city?
To jog your memory, last year Sheperd posted a series of pictures of Cape Town locations and likened them to some of the world’s top attractions, including Paris, the Taj Mahal, London and the South of France.
To travel to these countries, she showcased her Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card, aka her “passport”.
Her viral tweets gave many people travel inspiration during a time when travel was scarce.
As the story warmed our hearts, IOL Travel reached out to The Radisson Blu, Waterfront, who treated her to a trip.
Sheperd, who redeemed her stay in early June and went with a friend, couldn’t stop raving about “the breathtaking views of the Atlantic ocean” and the hotel's “picturesque jetty perfect for solitary strolls”.
“The view from our room was striking and much needed from the hustle of daily life,” she commented, of of the trip.
“We arrived on a Friday afternoon for check-in, and all pandemic protocols were observed. You feel welcomed from the minute you step in,” she added.
The viral tweeter stayed at the hotel’s premium room with a sea view, but said there are a variety of suites available, ranging from junior rooms to family rooms.
“Our immaculate room offered a balcony where we could relax outside to take in the views with our morning coffee. The room service is available 24/7, with a limited menu after 9pm each night. The food was fantastic, with a variety of meals available for every palate. Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace offer fine dining done simply and deliciously,” she enthused.
Sheperd also took advantage of the complimentary dip in the indoor heated vitality pool and indulged in a 30-minute sauna experience from the in-house Amani Spa and Wellness.
There is a complimentary shuttle bus to and from the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront every hour if you want to explore.
“The sound of waves breaking every morning and evening is unmatched at this seaside wonder. The hotel itself is aesthetically pleasing with the interior mirroring a cruise ship. These finer details are peppered all over the hotel,” praised Sheperd.
As for the staff, she said, “The attention to customer happiness is practically effortlessly. I will return over and over. It is the perfect escape to rejuvenate.”