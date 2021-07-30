SA woman who travelled the world without leaving her city enjoys Radisson staycation

Remember Ling Sheperd, the South African woman who travelled the world without leaving her city? To jog your memory, last year Sheperd posted a series of pictures of Cape Town locations and likened them to some of the world’s top attractions, including Paris, the Taj Mahal, London and the South of France.

To travel to these countries, she showcased her Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card, aka her “passport”. Her viral tweets gave many people travel inspiration during a time when travel was scarce. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront (@radissonblu_waterfront) As the story warmed our hearts, IOL Travel reached out to The Radisson Blu, Waterfront, who treated her to a trip.

Sheperd, who redeemed her stay in early June and went with a friend, couldn’t stop raving about “the breathtaking views of the Atlantic ocean” and the hotel's “picturesque jetty perfect for solitary strolls”. “The view from our room was striking and much needed from the hustle of daily life,” she commented, of of the trip. “We arrived on a Friday afternoon for check-in, and all pandemic protocols were observed. You feel welcomed from the minute you step in,” she added.

The viral tweeter stayed at the hotel’s premium room with a sea view, but said there are a variety of suites available, ranging from junior rooms to family rooms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront (@radissonblu_waterfront) “Our immaculate room offered a balcony where we could relax outside to take in the views with our morning coffee. The room service is available 24/7, with a limited menu after 9pm each night. The food was fantastic, with a variety of meals available for every palate. Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace offer fine dining done simply and deliciously,” she enthused. Sheperd also took advantage of the complimentary dip in the indoor heated vitality pool and indulged in a 30-minute sauna experience from the in-house Amani Spa and Wellness.