SAPS issues warning after Table View scammer swindles unsuspecting holidaymakers

Table View police station has been inundated with holiday fraud cases, namely that of accommodation advertised on social media.
According to SAPS, unsuspecting victims had fallen foul of a holiday scammer working in the Table View area, a preferred accommodation destination for out of towners due to its close proximity to the beach.
The suspect used a simple yet effective modus operandi.
Once contact was made with the bogus seller, a deposit was sent through to “secure” the holiday rental.
When the victim arrives at the address advertised, then he or she is informed that the property is not advertised for rental.
SAPS stated that the person living at the property had notified them that a few people had visited, insisting that they had paid a deposit.
“The 'seller' even posted fake photographs on the social media advertisement, which is removed as soon as the deposit is received,” said Table View’s station commander, Captain Adriana Chandler.
In light of the fraudulent crime, the police have issued online safety tips when booking Easter accommodation:
Phishing and fraud scams
These are methods of deceitfully obtaining personal information such as passwords, identity numbers and credit card details by calling, sending emails or cell phone messages that look like they come from trusted sources, such as banks or legitimate companies.
Typically, these emails or cell phone messages request that users click on a link in the email, which will direct users to a fake website – a site designed to fool users into thinking that it is legitimate – to obtain, verify or update contact details or other sensitive financial information.
These emails and messages also contain a telephone number and contact person whom you should call, as you are promised you could win large sums of money.
What you should do to prevent falling victim to scams and fraud
- Never respond to emails or cell phone messages appearing to be from your bank, which request your personal details. Remember that no bank will ever ask you to confirm or update your account details by email.
- Never provide your online ID, password or PIN to anyone and never write them down or share them.
- Do not save your Internet banking password on your desktop.
- Do not leave your computer unattended after you have entered your Internet banking password.
- Always log off or sign off at the end of a session.
- Avoid doing Internet banking in public areas such as Internet cafés, or on any computer that can be accessed by people you do not know.
- Change your PIN and passwords frequently.
- Put sensible transaction limits on your accounts.
- Only provide your credit card details to reputable companies.
- If it looks too good to be true, it usually is.
- Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust.