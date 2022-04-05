SAPS issues warning after Table View scammer swindles unsuspecting holidaymakers

Table View police station has been inundated with holiday fraud cases, namely that of accommodation advertised on social media. According to SAPS, unsuspecting victims had fallen foul of a holiday scammer working in the Table View area, a preferred accommodation destination for out of towners due to its close proximity to the beach.

The suspect used a simple yet effective modus operandi. Once contact was made with the bogus seller, a deposit was sent through to “secure” the holiday rental. When the victim arrives at the address advertised, then he or she is informed that the property is not advertised for rental.

SAPS stated that the person living at the property had notified them that a few people had visited, insisting that they had paid a deposit. “The 'seller' even posted fake photographs on the social media advertisement, which is removed as soon as the deposit is received,” said Table View’s station commander, Captain Adriana Chandler. In light of the fraudulent crime, the police have issued online safety tips when booking Easter accommodation:

Phishing and fraud scams These are methods of deceitfully obtaining personal information such as passwords, identity numbers and credit card details by calling, sending emails or cell phone messages that look like they come from trusted sources, such as banks or legitimate companies. Typically, these emails or cell phone messages request that users click on a link in the email, which will direct users to a fake website – a site designed to fool users into thinking that it is legitimate – to obtain, verify or update contact details or other sensitive financial information.

