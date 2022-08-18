Sea Point’s Queen’s Beach steps temporarily closed

On Monday, August 22 the City’s Coastal Management Branch will close the Queen’s Beach steps for about five days so that the bollards and railings to the staircase can be replaced, near the ablution facilities in Sea Point. The new bollards and railings will improve the safety of those using the steps.

One of South Africa’s main beach accesses will be closed from August 22 to 27, if all goes as planned. Beach-goers can access the beach and ablution facilities via the other staircase provided, so visitors are not prohibited from the beach itself. The works form part of the Coastal Management Branch’s planned annual maintenance. This programme identified specific bollards and railings for replacement in the section of the promenade between the Sea Point Swimming Pool and Bantry Bay. The works started in July and are scheduled for completion by mid-September 2022. Due to the Sea Point promenade being one of the most popular recreational amenities in the city, it is important to ensure it is well maintained and safe for all users before the summer season hits hard, the City said.

The repairs are intended to enhance the experience of using the promenade and ensure the safety of all users. ‘’We will do our best to accommodate pedestrians and other promenade users during this time and try to complete the work as soon as possible,’’ said the City’s deputy mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.