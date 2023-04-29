Shimansky Diamonds wins Most Compelling Tourism Story Award at World Travel Market Africa event

At this year's World Travel Market Africa event, Shimansky Diamonds was presented with the Most Compelling Tourism Story award, while Love Africa Marketing earned the runner-up position. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional storytelling and promotional efforts of Shimansky Diamonds within the tourism industry.

Although it may seem unexpected for a jewellery business to receive this accolade, Yair Shimansky, the CEO and founder of the firm has consistently emphasised that tourism encompasses all industries. Despite specialising in fine jewellery, he believes that his business is equally invested in promoting tourism. The Table Mountain Ring, a widely recognised design, was inspired by his love for Cape Town. This idea sparked the creation of a movement, with the goal of showcasing Cape Town to the world through a unique piece of jewellery.

By carrying a piece of the mother city with you wherever you go, the founder aims to start a global trend that celebrates Cape Town and its beauty. "We are passionate about promoting Cape Town to the world and bringing the world to Cape Town," said Shimansky. The award was given in recognition of the Shimansky initiative, the Cape Town Ring, also known as the Ring That Binds Us.