Signature Lux Foreshore by Onomo Hotels impresses for a 3-star-hotel. Picture: Jenni Elizabeth. Onomo ambassador Holly Mcetywa wears a big smile as she holds a sign bearing the Signature Lux logo at the domestic arrival terminal at Cape Town International Airport. Wearing a chic navy and black ensemble, she escorts us to the red coloured bus designed for Signature Lux guests. The bus will drive us to Signature Lux Foreshore by Onomo Hotels, our home for the night. Picture: Jenni Elizabeth. This proudly African brand opened on the Foreshore, its third in Cape Town and fifth in South Africa, in September. The transfers to the hotel from the airport are free for hotel guests and runs twice a day. Despite the 18km journey, there's free wifi and charging ports in the bus to either catch up on work or update your social media followers.

The hotel is situated on a busy business square and close to a string of other hotels vying for travellers attention.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

The standout points for Foreshore are noticeable as soon as you step into the hotel.

It's eccentric, proudly African and exudes opulence. Some of the walls are coloured bright pink with gold, curvy mirrors. Others adorn a signature wall with different bird species that almost transports you to a tropical jungle.

Chandeliers dangle throughout the hotel lobby, offering the right amount of light on this drab Cape Town morning. Zebra patterned loungers complete the vibey look.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

Ironically, it seems, the hotels predominant market is business travellers, but judging by the pops of colour and stylish decor, it is one of those places I would bring my friends for a weekend getaway.

For a three-star graded hotel, I must say my first impressions exceeded my expectations.

After a quick check-in, general manager Walda Meyer takes our group on a tour of the hotel.

The 11-floor hotel has 157 bedrooms, a restaurant and bar and 24-hour reception and security.

The rooms are quite small, but Onomo does a good job in maximising the space.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

The room decor ticks all the boxes and perfect for all types of travellers. You won't find tea and coffee making facilities(there's a communal one on every floor) or a cupboard to unpack your clothes, although there is space provided to hang your clothing.

The rooms come standard with a queen bed, Smart TV with Chromecast, a compact desk, a toilet and a spacious shower.

My room on the 9th floor boasted some pretty stunning views of the Mother City.

While there are no phones to dial reception, the hotel has designed an app that communicates everything to the front desk.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

The app allows you to check-in, request in-room dining, check transport schedules, ask for your room to be dressed and more.

The app, for me, is quite effective. The staff usually respond in minutes.

While Foreshore doesn't offer many activities at the hotel, there are nearby attractions to pass your time in Cape Town.

The hotel, however, can arrange a mixology class for groups. That afternoon, while the sun was in hiding and heavy clouds moved in the sky, we were treated to a mixology class with Carl van der Merwe aka The Cheeky Bartender.

The vibrant young man shared his secrets on how to create three signature cocktails: the mojito, the old fashioned and the cosmopolitan. We also created a signature cocktail that was later judged by some hotel guests.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

My cocktail, which won the best-looking drink, was made with vodka, cranberry juice and citrus.

After experimenting with the different spirits, we headed to Foreshore’s sister hotel Signature Lux Hotel by ONOMO, Waterfront where we tucked into a rather generous three-course meal at their restaurant Vladi.

On the menu were prawns deep-fried and served with a chilli soy sauce, line fish served on a bed of zucchini salsa and lemon butter sauce and an indulgent slice of white chocolate cheesecake with a berry compote.

Too stuffed to paint the town red, we all retired for the night.

Picture: Jenni Elizabeth.

The next morning after a quick breakfast at Foreshore, we headed to the Canal District for a morning activity.

With the weather clearing, and the sun shining brightly over us, there was no better place to spend a summer’s day.

Organised by Cape Water Bikes, travellers can choose the duration of their experience.

After the cycle, which is a great workout, head for a drink at Cape Town Inn at Greenmarket Square.

The Onomo establishment has a rooftop terrace and swimming pool that overlooks Table Mountain, Lion's Head and offers grand views of the Cape Town. If you have time, enjoy lunch on the terrace overlooking the bustling Green Market Square.

* IOL readers will get 7% off when booking through their website using the promo code ONOMOBB: https://bookings.signatureluxhotels.com/foreshore/book/dates



