Stay in SA: Cape Country Routes to offer discounted rates to SA residents

As uncertainty prevails, travelling is the last thing on our minds. But by encouraging South Africans to stay in SA once the global pandemic subsides, Cape Country Routes has put together hugely discounted packages, on offer till the end of August, at some of its top properties. Below is a list of some of the properties on offer. De Hoop Collection In the De Hoop Nature Reserve is the perfect holiday destination for families, couples, groups, honeymooners and wedding parties, family reunions and birthday weekends and offers a wide range of accommodation types designed to suit all budgets. A comfortable three hour’s drive from Cape Town on the world-renowned Garden and Whale routes you can enjoy one of the last unspoiled gems in the Cape by taking advantage of its new Stay in SA, Play in SA special for all South Africans which is valid until August 31, 2020.

A 40% discount on all accommodation types, excluding meals and park fees (many self- catering units are available where you can self-isolate) and no minimum night-stays required. All specials subject to availability. T’s & C’s apply. Booking is essential - phone 021-422 4522 or email [email protected] , www.dehoopcollection.com



d’Olyfboom Family Estate



The historic d’Olyfboom Family Estate is set against the majestic Paarl Mountain and overlooks the Boland town of Paarl, vineyards and surrounding countryside. Its comfortable accommodation comprises five individually decorated en-suite guest suites, each with beautiful views and all the amenities. Take advantage of a decidedly good d’Olyfboom discounted deal – a discount of 30% on a B & B booking of two or more nights - valid until August 2020 31.

When booking use the code: WINTER20. T’s & C’s apply.

De Zeekoe Guest Farm

The 4-star De Zeekoe Guest Farm surrounded by the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains, is situated only 7km outside Oudtshoorn (the Ostrich capital of the world) in the Western Cape. Its assortment of activities from hiking, birding, canoeing ( in rainy season), stargazing, swimming and massages, to a world-unique opportunity of ‘Walking with Wild Meerkats’ (Five Shy Meerkats) gives it a unique charm that makes an ideal destination for a visit or a stay over.

Accommodation options range from stylish rooms at the main house to luxurious private cottages with own pool. To experience this hidden gem of the Klein Karoo you can take advantage of its upcoming Winter Special - 50% off all accommodation.

Wildehondekloof Private Game

The same Winter Special - 50% off all accommodation - is available at sister property, Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve. This exclusive and luxurious game lodge, situated 50km from De Zeekoe and 40km from Oudtshoorn on an expansive 4 000-hectare private reserve, offers nine private luxurious bedrooms (all en-suite, some with air-conditioning) and stunning views of the mountains and river - you can enjoy facilities and activities like guided game drives - where you will get to see a variety of buck species - guided hiking trails, mountain biking (bring own bikes), swimming, stargazing and delicious cuisine. T’s & C’s apply.

Eendracht Hotel & Apartments

Eendracht Hotel & Apartments, a luxurious establishment boasting 13 en-suite bedrooms and three self-catering units* situated in the heart of the oldest part of Stellenbosch has a great ‘Weekend Breakaway’ deal – ‘With Us, Every Weekend is a LONG Weekend’ - a 30% discount off B&B rate (minimum stay of three nights applicable – valid to August 31, 2020, Thursday - Monday nights), with a complimentary wine-tasting at Zorgvliet Wine Estate, and ‘add-on’ discounted options of a Stellenbosch Vine Hopper Tour and/or a Stellenbosch Cycling tour, both with Adventure Shop (bookings available to 31 August 2020). It is here that guests can immerse themselves in true South African hospitality and comfort.

Bookings are essential. T’s & C’s apply.

Evergreen Manor and Spa

Evergreen Manor and Spa, with its two Victorian mansions boasting 15 spacious rooms, two lounges, sun deck, swimming pool and spacious patio overlooking a tranquil garden and pool area, has an excellent “Stay 3 - Pay 2” Special, plus free wine tasting and Spa discounts. Stay three nights, pay for only the first two and you’ll be treated to a Wine & Chocolate Pairing at Lanzerac, and receive a 15% discount on any of the massage treatments offered at the Wellness facility.

Offer valid 1 May to 30 October 2020. T’s & C’s apply.

New Holme Country House

In the Northern Cape’s Karoo Gariep Nature Reserve, on the banks of the Seekoei River is the 3-star New Holme Country House. Known for its traditional Karoo dinners, stunning sunsets, and a host of activities and experiences that include night drives, daily Birding drives, Koi history and etchings, New Holme can accommodate 33 guests in nine guest rooms.

On offer with a 25% discount that is valid to the end of August 2020, are five special and unique Karoo Experiences - the (1 day) Karoo Sheep Farm Experience - R650 per person – includes three meals for the day, two soft drinks and ‘experiencing’ the sheep; the (3 nights/2 days rowing) Orange River Adventure – from R4 850 per person sharing (guide included); the (3 nights/2 days fishing) Orange River Fly Fishing Safari– from R4 850 per person sharing (fly fishing/canoe guide included); the (3 nights/2 riding days) Karoo Space Horseback Safari – R3 250 per person (all inclusive) and the (3 days/2 nights) Karoo ‘Shy 5’ Safari - R2 650 per person (all inclusive).

T’s & C’s apply.



For more info, contact CCR Central Reservations: 076 203 8929 (also WhatsApp), [email protected] www.capecountryroutes.com