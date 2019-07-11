The Cullinan and Southern Sun Waterfront hotels.

If you’re looking for a weekend away but don’t want to leave Cape Town, The Cullinan and Southern Sun Waterfront hotels are the perfect escape. My first stop on my 48 hour staycation in Cape Town CBD was the 5-star Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel, located on the doorstep of the V&A Waterfront.

The lobby, with marble and towering columns, echoes the neoclassical architectural style of the building. The staircase that leads to the Peach Tree restaurant and first floor gallery provides glamour.

The lobby leads to the sheltered pool area, surrounded by Grecian style colonnades and palm trees.

The entrance hall of my 10th-floor suite led into a spacious living area featuring a lounge and dining room with a stocked mini bar, Nespresso machine and a selection of exotic teas. Sliding doors from the living area led to the bedroom with a king sized bed, second TV, chaise longue, writing desk and cupboard space.

The spacious living area in the Cullinan's suites features a lounge and dining area.

My 10th floor suite had views of the eastern side of the city, overlooking the Waterfront, with Signal Hill peeking out from behind the city skyline.

The elegant bedroom in the Cullinan Hotel suite.

The on-site spa is a Manganwani spa. Sadly though, the service does not meet the 5-star standards the rest of the hotel offers.

Treatments can also be enjoyed around the pool area and guests can also treatments in their rooms.

I had dinner in the Stella Café & Bar, which offers guests a selection of wines and bubbly. Known for their tapas and delicacies such as bobotie or lamb cutlets.

The bar has a great atmosphere and is frequented by locals and guests.

The Stella Bar & Cafe is a favourite for guests and locals.

My next stop was The Southern Sun Waterfront, which is next door to The Cullinan.

This 4-star hotel is an easy stroll to the city centre, Waterfront and Long Street, infamous for its nightlife.

I arrived at 5pm and received a warm welcome from the reception staff.

My suite was decorated in shades of grey, and included a lounge area, writing desk and smart TV. Again there was a fully-stocked mini bar with tea and coffee making facilities.

The suites are spacious and elegant at the Southern Sun Waterfront.

Fortunately for me I happened to be staying over on a Wednesday - and every Wednesday from 5pm-7pm is Gin Day.

For R175 per person, guests can have bottomless gin cocktails and a platter of sushi while being entertained by live music.

After pre-dinner cocktails my colleague and I headed to the Yizani Restaurant, which serves South African fusion cuisine.

Restaurant manager Siphithemba is passionate about the ingredients and flavours in every dish while our waiter Sam was knowledgeable about the menu and wines.

While we waited for our meal, we were served home baked bread rolls with babaganouj.

My colleague chose the salmon and asparagus salad with dill, tomatoes and sesame seeds on a bed of baby spinach leaves and lamb's lettuce (R130), while I opted for cannelloni with spinach and fresh ricotta (R105).

Both were superb and the portions were generous.

Salmon and asparagus salad are one of the culinary delights on offer at Southern Sun Waterfront's Yinzani Restaurant.

After a good night’s rest I headed down to breakfast and was impressed by the attentive and friendly staff.

The spacious suites at the Southern Sun Waterfront include a work desk and lounge area.

The extensive breakfast buffet is served in the dining room next to the pool patio and garden.

There is something for everyone on the buffet, which offers a selection of fresh fruits, breads and pastries, cold meats, cheeses and hot meals.

If you’re looking to go away for the weekend but don’t want to spend a fortune on flights, either of these hotels makes for a wonderful #staycation.

The Southern Sun Cullinan (021 415 4000): R1 462 pppn incl breakfast (2 kids under 18 stay free)

Southern Sun Waterfront Cape Town (021 409 4000): R1 208 pppn incl breakfast (2 kids under 18 stay free)