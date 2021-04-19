Table Mountain Aerial Cableway suspends operations due to Cape Town fire

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has suspended operations due to the fire that has broken out on Table Mountain. The fire, which initially broke out on the slopes of the mountain near Newlands Forest on Sunday, has spread overnight due to high winds. More than 250 firefighters from the City, Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services remain on the ground, trying their best to put out the fire. Further crews are on Tafelberg road as the wind speed is predicted to increase throughout the morning. Firefighters are battling to contain a blaze that has gutted part of the restaurant at Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, thanked all frontline workers for their help.

“We thank all of the brave firefighters on the ground and in the air, who have been tirelessly battling the fire that is raging on Table Mountain.

"We also thank all those who have helped to accommodate and support the displaced UCT students, as well as the animal and nature conservationists working to protect the many species and animals on the mountain," said Parker.

She said all operations at the Cableway remain suspended until the area is declared safe.

Efforts continue to contain a vegetation fire in the mountain above UCT. The City of Cape Town is engaging in active firefighting efforts along with TMNP and the Volunteer Wildfire Service. Photograph: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

"We urge the public to keep all roads in the vicinity of the fires clear and to cooperate with instructions given by firefighting teams," she added.

Table Mountain was named Africa's leading tourist attraction at last year's World Travel Awards.

Table Mountain was up against Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and two of the fellow Cape Town Big Six attractions – Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront.

