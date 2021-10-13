Table Mountain Cableway celebrates 92nd birthday with discounts and mountain views

To mark Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company’s (TMACC) birthday, South Africans with a valid ID will enjoy reduced cableway rates during October. The limited online offer is available from Monday to Friday, with discounted rates starting from R100.

The beloved activity has offered local and international guests some of the most incredible experiences over the past 92 years. Travellers initially took a trip up Table Mountain in a a wooden cable car with a tin roof. With the 4-5 minutes it takes today, it took the cable car nearly ten minutes back then to carry 19 people and a conductor up the 704 metres to the summit. The cable car carries up to 65-passengers and has a rotating floor that ensures visitors get a 360-degree aerial view.

Due to Covid-19, the cable cars have been carrying fewer passengers. Wahida Parker, Managing Director at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said there was no better way to celebrate than offering a special gift for travellers. “Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been providing visitors with a world-class experience since October 4, 1929. Over the years, we have received numerous accolades, such as being voted one of the official New 7 Wonders of Nature," she said.

Parker said they were thrilled to be welcoming new travellers ahead of the summer season. “With the easing of the lockdown to level one and the summer season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to visit and celebrate our beloved mountain with us. "Since its inception, the cableway has transported over 29 million visitors. A lot has changed over the decades, but the cableway remains one of Cape Town’s biggest tourist attractions, ensuring that every visitor has a world-class experience when enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain,” added Parker.