Table Mountain Cableway in running to become ’world’s leading cable car’

Cape Town’s very own Table Mountain Cable Car is competing for the coveted title of Leading Cable Car Ride in the World. The list of competitors in the category include Bondinho Pão de Açúcar in Brazil, the Cable Car at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, the Disney Skyliner Cable Car in the United States, Mi Teleférico in Bolivia, PEAK 2 PEAK 360 in Canada, the Skyline Queenstown in New Zealand and the Wings of Tatev in Armenia.

“It has been a tough few months for tourism, and while our industry is finally starting to show signs of recovery, this has been the positive news we have been waiting for,” said Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Henderson (@johnhendos)

“We are blown away by this nomination and one we are eager to secure, especially with the world-renowned cable car rides we are up against,” she added. In order to win, Table Mountain and the Cableway would have to receive more votes than any of the other nominated attractions and are therefore appealing to all South Africans for support, especially those in the tourism and travel industries. Travel industry members' votes count twice as much as public votes, which is why TMACC encourages industry participation.