Table Mountain Cableway makes 30 000 birthday wishes come true

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) gave away just under 30 000 free birthday month tickets in 2021 to local tourists, allowing each visitor to enjoy breathtaking views of Cape Town from above the clouds. The offer, says the company, is one of the ways in which it broadens accessibility for local tourists, incentivising more visitors from across the country to visit Cape Town, and travel to the top of Table Mountain during their birthday month.

“We hope to give an opportunity to all South Africans to visit Cape Town and experience the majestic views from the top. The success of the offer is a testament to how well-loved Table Mountain is, and we are excited to play a role in making the top of the mountain accessible to everyone for their birthday,” says Giselle Esau, executive manager of Brand and Marketing at TMACC. As South Africans continue to feel the pinch of the economic impact of the pandemic, TMACC has sought to offer them freedom and flexibility when planning a trip up Table Mountain. TMACC expanded its birthday ticket offering in 2020 to last for the entire month of the ticket holder’s month of birth. These changes had a huge impact on the take-up and extending the free birthday ticket to children (provided they are accompanied by an adult) has yielded positive results. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table Mountain Cableway (@tablemountainca) A return ticket up the cableway would normally be charged at R390, but the TMACC birthday month special allows all South African citizens to travel up Table Mountain for free. Every year, thousands of local and international tourists travel to Cape Town to visit Table Mountain, an iconic “bucket list” travel item for tourists.