Table Mountain Cableway to reopen on September 1

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will reopen to domestic travellers on Tuesday, September 1. This follows the Cableway’s earlier announcement of opening as a safety service for hikers during Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown. Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC, said the company looked forward to transporting domestic travellers up to the top of Table Mountain. “Just in time for Tourism Month, South Africans now have an opportunity to explore their country and its rich diversity of natural treasures including our New7Wonders of Nature. "The cableway will operate between 8 am to 3 pm from Monday to Sunday throughout September. Our goal is to ensure that every visitor has a world-class experience when enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain. We have taken every step to ensure that the health and safety of our visitors and staff remain our top priority," she said.

TMACC have been engaging with the relevant industry bodies to ensure that it implements the safety measures that will protect its staff and visitors when travel restrictions eased.

“As part of this, we will operate the cableway for visitors in accordance with health regulations and will follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols. A maximum of 26 people plus the cabin master will be allowed per ride in the cable car to ensure physical distancing takes place. To reduce the spread of Covid-19, no person will be permitted to enter the cable car without a mask. The cableway will undergo a deep clean every 24 hours and will be sanitized after every ride to ensure the safety of visitors and our team. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at the lower and top stations," she said.

Parker added that cashless transactions are encouraged.

She said tickets will now be virtual, removing the need to print out or carry physical tickets. Visit www.tablemountain.net/