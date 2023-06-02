Table Mountain Cableway to shut down for 2 weeks to allow for maintenance

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has announced that all cable car operations will be closed for two weeks in late July and early August, to allow for annual maintenance work to be carried out. As a result, cable cars will not be operational between July 24 and August 7.

TMACC managing director Wahida Parker said maintenance and safety were a priority at the company. “The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us. Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience by the time we reopen,” she said. Last year, operations closed for six weeks to allow for major maintenance work. However, the required maintenance work this time around is less intense and requires only two weeks of closure.

“Whether it is a long or a short closure, our priority is always the safety and comfort of our visitors and our staff members. We conform to the best safety standards and our annual closures help us to check that we are meeting these requirements,” said Parker. Parker added that they were aware that the closure would take place while the Netball World Cup was being hosted in Cape Town, and that holidaymakers from Europe would also be arriving in the Western Cape. However, they were prioritising safety first. “Hikers and climbers will still be able to enjoy the various hiking routes during this time. However, no trips will be made during the two weeks, so we ask hikers to be mindful of weather conditions when embarking on a hike,” said Parker.