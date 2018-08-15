There are many reasons why Cape Town is regularly selected as one of the top tourist destinations in the world for location, sight-seeing and dining.



Located adjacent to the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, The Commodore Hotel offers an ideal location from where to explore the many attractions the city has to offer.





Surrounded by restaurants, cafe, bars and entertainment venues, The Commodore Hotel lies within walking distance of the Two Ocean Aquarium, the V&A Waterfront shopping centre, the famous Clock Tower as well as the departure location of the ferry to Robben Island.





It is a quick 10-minute walk from the hotel to the newly opened Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa - the largest museum of contemporary African art in the world.





Forming part of the prestigious Legacy Hotels & Resorts Group of South Africa, The Commodore Hotel offers rooms and suites with top-class features and amenities for leisure and business travellers alike.





The Clipper Restauran at the hotel has a nautical theme, complete with scale models of ships and artwork, and offers diners exquisite cuisine from the freshest ingredients. The tranquil outdoor courtyard area features a koi pond and is an ideal place to enjoy sundowners.





