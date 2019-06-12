The President Hotel in Bantry Bay. Picture by Greg De Villiers/supplied

Although it's been 150 years, The President Hotel is celebrating a very special milestone this year. In 1998 the hotel was re-opened by then President Nelson Mandela and it's this special time of the iconic hotel's history that is being commemorated and celebrated today.

The origins of the site where the hotel now stands is part of the fabric of Bantry Bay and Cape Town.

The President Hotel's history wall. Picture supplied

A hotel has stood on the site for some 150 years, and before that, the Society House – the first substantial building in the area – stood on this portion of land that once stretched down to the sea and up the slopes of Lion’s Head to Kloof Road.

To showcase this rich history and The President Hotel is planning a few Madiba inspired design and decor changes.

Recently though they kicked off the throwback by unveiling a commemorative wall where guests can see the timeline of the hotels history starting in 1766.

The hotel has undergone many transformations and renovations over the years and this is noticeable in the pictures which feature as part of the commemorative wall.



