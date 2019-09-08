The Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore has officially opened. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

The ethos of the Signature Hotel by ONOMO group is to offer guests the best in accommodation and dining but at an affordable rate. They do this by keeping their rooms compact and maximising on the number of beds they have in their hotel.

The new Signature Lux Foreshore is no different and with 157 rooms you can choose from a room with a view (of the Heerengracht Square and the Cape Town skyline) or a room with a balcony.

Trendy and colourful wallpaper of exotic birds in a tropical climate are a feature of the decor, but this is offset by the clean lines and stark black elements in the room which includes the basin and gold taps.

The bar at the Signature Lux Foreshore Hotel. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Signature Lux Foreshore is perfect for the business traveller, and there are innovations at the hotel which makes life a little bit easier:

Self service check-in so you can walk into the hotel lobby and from a touch screen, get your room card

The Signature Lux app allows you to chat to the hotel staff any time of day

Big screens in the hotel lobby showing you the MyCiTi bus timetable (the hotel is on the bus route)

A complimentary shuttle to the airport and V&A Waterfront

Free, unshaped and uncapped wifi from the 200mb internet connection

This new hotel is also tackling the competition head-on when it comes to pricing, and in the heart of the city centre hotels often hike their prices during peak tourist season and when there is an event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.





The Signature Lux Foreshore has guaranteed guests it charges a maximum of R895 a night and for the month of September is running an opening promotion of R695 bed and breakfast per night.





Visit www.signitureluxhotels.com/forshore for more details for more details



