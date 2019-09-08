The ethos of the Signature Hotel by ONOMO group is to offer guests the best in accommodation and dining but at an affordable rate.
They do this by keeping their rooms compact and maximising on the number of beds they have in their hotel.
The new Signature Lux Foreshore is no different and with 157 rooms you can choose from a room with a view (of the Heerengracht Square and the Cape Town skyline) or a room with a balcony.
Trendy and colourful wallpaper of exotic birds in a tropical climate are a feature of the decor, but this is offset by the clean lines and stark black elements in the room which includes the basin and gold taps.
Signature Lux Foreshore is perfect for the business traveller, and there are innovations at the hotel which makes life a little bit easier:
- Self service check-in so you can walk into the hotel lobby and from a touch screen, get your room card
- The Signature Lux app allows you to chat to the hotel staff any time of day
- Big screens in the hotel lobby showing you the MyCiTi bus timetable (the hotel is on the bus route)
- A complimentary shuttle to the airport and V&A Waterfront
- Free, unshaped and uncapped wifi from the 200mb internet connection