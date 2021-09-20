Things are looking up for Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport is slowly making a comeback with the domestic passenger numbers reaching 49% of 2019 levels. The stats relate to comparative levels from September 1-12 in 2019 and 2021. According to Wesgro, the international passenger terminal recovery sits at 24% of 2019 levels, the highest monthly recovery percentage since the restart of international travel in October 2020.

“We are pleased to see the renewed growth in domestic and international travel as travel restrictions are eased, and airlines return to the airport and offer passengers more travel options,” the Airport's acting general manager Mark Maclean, said. He added: “We are ready to welcome passengers back to our airport and continue to focus on health and safety. Airport users will also experience new and improved facilities and processes when they visit the airport.“ Cape Town is slowly adding capacity to its international carrier market. From September 24, Lufthansa will increase the Frankfurt-Cape Town service to three flights a week, and Emirates will increase the Dubai-Cape Town service to a daily flight on October 13.

Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral member for economic opportunities, tourism and asset management, said they had partnered with Cape Town Tourism to roll-out several marketing campaigns to draw in domestic and international travellers. These include the Pocket-Friendly campaign, ‘Explore Captivating Cape Town’ local marketing campaign, the ‘Find Your Freedom’ international campaign, and branding at airports and billboards in key source markets. "The City of Cape Town is proud of our contribution to Air Access and, in turn, their efforts to help us connect Cape Town with source markets around the world," he said.